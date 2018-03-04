Police constable posted at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's memorial shoots self dead
By Express News Service | Published: 04th March 2018 10:51 AM |
Last Updated: 04th March 2018 12:30 PM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: A 23-year-old police constable posted at late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial shot himself dead early Sunday morning.
The reason behind Madurai-born constable Arun Raj's (25) suicide has not yet been ascertained. However, a police officer suggested it could be a result of family issues.
Arun reportedly joined the state police in 2013. Police sources said three other personnel were with him when he suddenly shot himself around 5 am using his service rifle. His duty timing at the memorial was between 2 am and 6 am.
He was taken to the Royapettah government hospital. He was declared brought dead there.
Police have registered a case and are making arrangements for an autopsy.
Arun Raj's parents are expected to arrive at afternoon.