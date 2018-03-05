Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday delivered his first public address at a private medical college in the city after announcing his much-awaited political debut in December last year. Earlier in the evening, he unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.

For the crowd, the speech interspersed with punchlines and the 10-second trademark laughter was a virtual reminiscence of his unique style in films. Clad in his white shirt and dhoti, Rajinikanth, appearing calm and serene in his about 35-minute address in Tamil, exhibited a mix of aggression and softness with modulation. READ HERE | Let the others shout, we will work silently: Rajini

Fans had put up banners of the star all over the city today, drawing much flak as it was in violation of the Madras HC's ruling banning illegal hoardings.

WATCH

HERE ARE UPDATES FROM RAJINI'S SPEECH

8:52 pm - He ends his address.

"Only if you are good at heart can you seek good people. Choose friends wisely, it is very important," he says. Adds, "If I've made a mistake, forgive me."

8:51 pm -

8:50 pm - Rajinikanth shares how MGR vouched for him to YG Mahendra during marriage talks with Latha. It is a known fact that YG Mahendra (actor and dramatist) played a vital role in convincing Latha’s parents to let Rajinikanth marry her. YG is married to Latha's sister.

8:45 pm - The star shares several anecdotes of his association with the late MGR.

8:43 pm - Talks about his education. "I used to get very high marks in primary and middle school in Kannada medium. Since I was a high scorer, I was changed to an English medium school where I flunked. Learn English - that is your future. It is an important language. Tamil won't grow only if you speak Tamil. If Tamil people prosper, it means prosperity for the language as well."

Rajinikanth addressing the students | PTI

8:43 pm - He tells the students present in the crowd, "Understand politics but focus on your education. Education is most important."

Asks if he is speaking too much. Pauses.

8:40 pm - He says that he didn't expect a great welcome from the political parties in the state but asks why discourage him?

8:40 pm - The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty, I am stepping in: Rajinikanth

8:35 pm - He brings up his concept of 'anmeega arasiyal' (spiritual politics) again. He describes it as: Politics which doesn't look at caste, colour or show any discrimination.

8:30 pm - "Ayya, Namma pakkam Andavaney Irukkan," (Sir, God himself is on our side) his well-known punchline becomes an instant hit.

8:20 pm - The Superstar praises Dr MGR and kept reiterating that there would no replacement for the man in Tamil Nadu's politics. "Nobody can become another MGR. It would be foolish to think that one can become so."

8:17 pm - Talks about Mr AC Shanmugham (founder of New Justice Party and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam politician. He is also the founder and Chancellor of Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute). Says he didn't want to make this stage a political one today but Mr Shanmugham was the one who willed it. Traces AC Shanmugham's journey from a middle class person who joined MGR in his journey and became a minister, to the founder of an educational institute with several branches.

8:15 pm - Rajini begins his speech. Referring to all the hoardings that were propped up across the city from today morning, he acknowledged that they were in violation of court rules banning illegal banners and asked people to avoid doing that.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)