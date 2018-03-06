CHENNAI:Approval for the proposed petroleum pipeline between Ennore and Korukkupet, which will connect several refineries in between, is expected soon, said Anish Aggarwal, Director (pipelines) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), on Monday.“The 22-km long pipeline project will comprise five pipelines that will transport white, black and lube oil,” he said after inaugurating a 5-km re-routed pipeline between Foreshore and Korukkupet terminal. The proposed pipeline between Ennore and Korukkupet is estimated to cost `730 crore.

“The pipeline will run via Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port and Manali,” said Rakesh Seghal, executive director (operations), IOCL. Connecting all these terminals will bring enough flexibility to send and receive oil between multiple points. This will ensure timely supply when there is a sudden demand, he said. In addition to improving logistics, these pipelines can handle multiple products, he claimed adding that the products can be transported along both directions. “At any point, the refinery surplus or the demand surplus can be taken care of through this project,” said Seghal.

The proposed pipeline is expected to increase export as it simplifies the process of transferring oil to the ships. These pipelines will be bi-directional and can be cleaned by simply inserting cleaning tool called ‘pig’.

The Indian Oil’s 11 million tonne refinery, refines and pumps out various products through pipelines to Tiruchy, Madurai, Sankari (Salem) and also to major consuming centres like Bengaluru.Given that there are several refineries in the State, it often becomes difficult to meet demands that vary geographically. “So often refineries are incapable of meeting demands,” he said expressing the hope that the proposed pipeline would give an edge to Indian Oil in fast and safe mode of supplying the oil.

Re-routed

The oil pipeline between Foreshore and Korukkupet terminals has been rerouted along the railway corridor. The new route was inaugurated on Monday by Anish Aggarwal, Director (pipelines) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The old pipelines between the two terminals had run for 40 years. “Need for frequent maintenance and fear of leakage among public, made it harder and harder for using the pipeline, “ he said. A five- km section of pipeline between Korukkupet and CPCL refinery at Manali terminal is above ground. But another five-km underground pipeline from Korukkupet to Chennai Port has created panic of oil leak among the residents. Indian Oil in 2016 agreed to re-route the under-ground pipelines by laying a new pipeline along the railway corridor. This five-km pipeline is bidirectional and is much safer than the older pipeline, claimed IOCL officials