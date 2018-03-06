CHENNAI: Over 500 service doctors staged a one-day protest on Monday, demanding that the Union government and Medical Council of India (MCI) restore 50 per cent reservation for service doctors in postgraduate admissions.

The protesters, under the banner of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, carried placards against the Centre and MCI at Chepauk and sought an amendment to the council’s regulations. A section of doctors representing Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association also staged a protest blindfolded in front of the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

The doctors said beneficiaries in the 50 per cent quota would work in government hospitals till their retirement. That would meet the need for specialists in all government hospitals. If the quota was scrapped, the healthcare system in Tamil Nadu would be affected.The association also said a nationwide protest would be staged if the MCI and the Union government failed to act. Further, steps on intensifying the protest would be discussed at the all India government doctors’ association committee meeting in Bihar on March 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said a massive protest would be held at Valluvar Kottam here on March 10, to condemn the injustice done to Tamil Nadu doctors by the Central government and MCI. The government should restore 50 per cent reservation for service doctors, he said.