CHENNAI: More than 10 kg of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 5 lakh in cash were stolen from a jewellery showroom in Anna Nagar West after suspects made the CCTV cameras installed in the shop ineffective and took away the hard disc.

An investigation officer told Express, “Burglars should have entered through the terrace and subsequently turned all CCTV cameras towards the wall and escaped with the hard disc containing the footages. The number of burglars is not confirmed, but the fingerprint results would help us.

The culprits have entered through the adjacent building that led them to the terrace of the jewellery shop.”

The five-year-old jewellery shop is run by brothers Ayyappan and Siva Sankaran. The AKS Jewellery attracted an income tax raid last month for the pending tax payment and was shut down for a few days, told one of his friends.

Police sources also added that the key of the cash locker had been left on it, and that the building lacked basic security alarm. The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.