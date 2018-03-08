Lakshmi Venu, daughter of prominent industrialists Venu Srinivasan, Chairman - TVS Motor Company, and Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman- TAFE, and granddaughter of TS Srinivasan (TVS) and A Sivasailam (The Amalgamations Group), tied the knot today with Mahesh Gogineni at a private function at Jodhpur. The marriage was attended by close friends and family.

Mahesh Gogineni is the great grandson of illustrious parliamentarian, president of the Swatantra Party, and Padma Vibhushan awardee N G Ranga; and the son of Suguna and Kamalendra Gogineni. A graduate of BITS Pilani and London School of Economics, and an MBA from Stanford, Mahesh Gogineni bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, returned to India. A tech entrepreneur, he made a successful exit from his first startup, and is currently pursuing his second startup Gifskey.

Lakshmi Venu is the Managing Director of Sundaram Clayton Limited(SCL) and Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). She holds a Doctorate from the University of Warwick and is a graduate in Economics from Yale University. She spearheads Sundaram Clayton which has global auto majors including Cummins, Volvo, Hyundai, Daimler and Paccar as its customers. She is credited with SCL’s foray into the United States of America with the setting up of a Greenfield factory in Charleston, South Carolina, US to manufacture high pressure die-cast and gravity cast parts.

The marriage was celebrated in typical South Indian tradition with as Lakshmi’s family hails from Tamil Nadu and Mahesh’s family from Andhra Pradesh.