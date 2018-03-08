CHENNAI:A bleeding 30-year-old mentally ill person wearing only an undergarment was rescued by Udavum Karangal at the Padi bridge on the Kolathur Highways Road after a mob beat him up. Vidyakar of Udavum Karangal told Express that the mentally ill person, who has been identified as Ashraf, son of Amar from Guruvayoor, was beaten up ruthlessly by the mob and he had head injuries and bruises all over body.

Ashraf explains his plight | Express

The social workers of Udavum Karangal rescued him and he has been admitted in Gayathri Hospital. He was given a bath and nice clothes to wear. It is learnt that Ashraf has some of his relatives in Chennai.

Pointing out how a 35-year-old tribal man was beaten to death by the locals for allegedly stealing articles from some shops at Agali in Palakkad, Kerela, Vidyakar said that in this instance also, people rather than helping the youth started videographing the victim. Even cops from Villivakkam station at the spot remained mute spectators, alleged Vidyakar. “A drop of love and concern, a bit of thoughtfulness in informing the higher authorities could have resulted in tackling the issue in a more humane way,” he said.