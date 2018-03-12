CHENNAI:According to indiancancersocietydelhi.in, approximately 50,000 children in India are diagnosed with cancer, every year and a majority of these kids are malnourished. To address this issue, AnandRathi Wealth Services, recently tied up with Cuddles Foundation, an NGO providing holistic nutritional support to underprivileged children fighting cancer.

Tanvi Shah

‘Wealth for Good’, the initiative which has already conducted two events at Bengaluru, recently launched in Chennai with the aim of supporting Cuddles to provide food and nutrition to 100 malnourished children diagnosed with cancer. “We are managing 4,500 families across the country. And we wanted to use this opportunity to bring our clients together under one roof. It is such a noble cause and we want to go beyond business and focus on this,” said Vimalathithan, associate director and Chennai city head, AnandRathi Wealth Services.

Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder and CEO, Cuddles Foundation, pointed out that most of the children are diagnosed with leukemia and for malnourished children, the treatment (chemotherapy) and medicines work like poison. “We don’t even eat antibiotics on an empty stomach, so imagine doing a chemo without proper food. Food really does heal,” she added. Cuddles looks into four categories through their foundation — Nutrition counseling and diet planning, Free food and supplements, caregiver education, and research. Cuddles will further be scaling its nutrition programmes at two more hospitals in Madurai and Vellore as well. The event ended with a performance by Grammy award winning musician Tanvi Shah and her band.