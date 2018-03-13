CHENNAI: Chennai Metro trains on Monday rolled into the 4-km stretch between Little Mount and AG-DMS on a trial basis for the first time. The Metro is preparing to open it up for commercial operation possibly by next month.The Metro’s rolling stock took its maiden run surging from the elevated portion near Little Mount into the underground tunnels from Saidapet to AG-DMS on the down-line successfully, said a Chennai Metro Rail spokesperson.

Interestingly, this comes in the wake of similar trial run on the 2.5-km stretch between Nehru Park to Chennai which is also likely to open by next month. Once the Nehru Park to Chennai Central stretch gets inaugurated, Chennai commuters will have access to 19-km green line from St Thomas Mount to Nehru Park linking Central Station via Egmore.

Similarly, once the 4-km stretch from AG-DMS to Little Mount is put into operation, it will mean that the Blue Line would have nearly 13-km stretch under operation by next month.With the tunnels proving ready for operations on this 4-km stretch, the works for finishes and fit-outs are being done. The underground Metro stations at AG-DMS, Teynampet, Nandanam and Saidapet are getting set for the revenue operations shortly to enable Metro users to get a glimpse of the Adyar river from across the Metro crossing, the spokesperson said.