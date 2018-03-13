CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance multi-modal integration, the Chennai Metro Rail is planning to convert the land beneath the Kathipara grade separator as urban square-cum-multimodal interchange point.Chennai Metro Rail sources told Express that a detailed project report has been prepared by Anna University for the Kathipara multi-modal urban square.

This means that the 50,000 square metres of empty space beneath the Kathipara grade separator or clover leaf junction will be put to optimum use by having an MTC bus pick-up and drop facility besides having passenger amenities like kiosks and ATMs.It will also have a public plaza, where refreshments will be provided, besides a space for advertisements and green landscape.

The project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 14 crore, is awaiting the clearance of the State government, sources said.It is learnt that the proposal was put forth by the Chennai Metro Rail in June 2016 on examining the proposal for optimum utilisation of space below the Kathipara flyover.

A detailed concept plan was prepared by the Chennai Metro to make Kathipara a multimodal interchange point. It is learnt that the funding of the project will be provided by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and implementation and maintenance will be taken care of by the Chennai Metro Rail.

Sources indicated that the proposed urban square will be linked to the Alandur foot overbridge which was earlier proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 7 crore by Chennai Metro Rail using CMDA funds.The contract has been awarded to MT Construction Company but it was indicated by the Chennai Metro Rail that the cost is likely to escalate, taking into view the levy of Goods and Service Tax. As a result, the project cost has been raised to Rs 9.06 crore.

Fact file

The urban square will have city bus turnaround-cum-pickup and drop facility

It will have a public plaza, which will provide refreshment and other stalls

There will be passenger amenities such as kiosks, ATMs

It will have a vehicular parking facility