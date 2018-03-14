CHENNAI : Shyam Sundar is the founder and curator of TEDxNapierBridge, a community that has been organising salon and speaker events in Chennai since 2014. A true-blue Chennaite, he is also a social worker with Make A Difference (MAD) in various roles for education for children in need.

What’s your Chennai connect?

This is my home — I was brought up here, studied here and now I work here.

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to date or go out with?

Nallakannu Aiyaa (CPI). One of the last remaining well-read and honest politician from 20th Century.

Three things in Chennai that can’t be found in any part of the world?

Sathyam Cinemas Popcorn, Goverment Oriental Manuscript Library’s manuscripts dating back 1,000’s of years, Chicken 65 (originated in Chennai in 1965).

Your favourite hangout spot?

Ispahani Center, Nugambakkam and Stone Benches of Egmore Museum.

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

That we are conservative, only speak Tamil, and that the city is super hot!

Where would you take a person who is new to the city?

Old Connemara Library (Restricted access to public), It feels like you are in Harry Potter.

A specific area that you want to explore?

All the heritage buildings.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai-vasi?

Say Vanakkam and ask for masala dosa.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Vanakkam and Machi.

Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai?

Enga ooru Madras, Idhuku naanga dhana address.

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

Leo coffee powder and books of Bharathiyar.