CHENNAI: Opposition party leaders, led by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Tuesday to protest against the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s move to construct houses by acquiring part of the burial ground at Moolakothalam here.Addressing the participants, he criticised the move of the slum clearance board to carry out construction activities at the burial ground where several martyrs had been laid to rest.

“Martyrs like Thalamuthu Natarajan and Dharmambal were laid to rest here. The slum clearance board is trying to construct houses by demolishing the tombs of the martyrs. It cannot be allowed,” he said. He said that fencing had been made around one-and-a-half acres in the burial ground for building houses.

President of Dravidar Kazhagam K Veeramani, State secretary of CPI R Muthrasan and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan also addressed the demonstration.