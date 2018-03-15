CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who was an accused in a murder case, died after he jumped from the third floor of a Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) building at Tiruvottriyur while trying to escape from police who were chasing him on Wednesday night.

Police said they were on the look out for Mohan, the deceased, in connection with the murder of J Vijayakumar at Mannadi in November last year, while his associate Rasiah was wanted in connection with the murder of one Ravindran in Tiruporur. Police claimed that both were associates of Kalvettu Ravi.

Mohan allegedly was one of the gang members who chased and hacked Vijayakumar to death on November 29, 2017, around 12.30 pm. Vijayakumar, who was also facing several criminal charges, was said to be returning after appearing in a court when he was intercepted by the gang.

Police received information on Wednesday that Mohan and Rasaih were hiding in a Slum Clearance Board tenement in Gramam street, Tiruvottriyur.

On realising that the police were at the spot, the duo allegedly ran to the third floor and jumped on to a tree adjacent to the building. However, the branch broke and the two fell to the ground.

While Mohan sustained head injuries and died on the spot, Rasiah suffered fractures and has been admitted to Government Stanley Hospital, police said. Further investigation is on.