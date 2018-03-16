CHENNAI: In order to intensify the efforts to liquidate all pending IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) refund claims which have been transmitted to the Customs portal, the Chennai Customs zone on Thursday said it would be observing a special drive “IGST Exports Refund Fortnight” till March 29.

In the statement, Chief Commissioner of Customs (Chennai Zone) M Ajit Kumar, said that while GST is the biggest tax reform in the history of the country there were a few issues with refunds of the IGST paid on exports.

“It is essential that exporters ensure there are no discrepancies in the information given,” said the statement. “Certain errors such as incorrect shopping bill number in GSTR-1, mismatch of invoice and the IGST paid, wrong bank account etc. are common.”

A dedicated IGST Refund Cell too has been constituted at the Custom House with an email id – igstcuschennai@gmail.com and phone number - 044-25254250.

Four teams consisting of 30 officers headed by the Deputy/Assistant Commissioner have also been formed to solve these issues. Details of the teams and their contact numbers have been uploaded in www.chennaicustoms.gov.in. A similar facility has been made available at 2nd floor, Conference Hall, New Custom House, Air Cargo Complex, Meenambakkam, Chennai -27 for exporters to sort out all cases of pending refund of IGST paid on exports.