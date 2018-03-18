CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State education authorities to ensure display of information relating to grant of recognition in front of the SVS International School at Thiruthuraipoondi.

A PIL sought to close down SVS International School at Thiruthuraipoondi, which allegedly had no recognition from State Education Department or the Central Board of Secondary Education.

It also lacked the mandatory requirement of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from government, petitioner alleged.

“It is for the state or central board to take a call on whether recognition shall or shall not be granted. Director of Education should decide whether the NOC shall be given or not. The writ petition for closure of school in our view cannot be in public interest,” the Bench said and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that a board is displayed by the schools indicating that the application for recognition was pending if it was applied for or it was not a recognised one.