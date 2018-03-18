CHENNAI: Gold worth Rs 27 lakh was seized by Customs officials at Chennai Airport in the last few days. An embroidery shawl with small silver-coloured rings sewn onto it was seized from one Nazira Banu Allapichai on Saturday.

It was found that the rings were actually 24-carat gold worth Rs 12 lakh. In another incident, Sai Vinoth Kumar who arrived from Singapore was found to be carrying 200 grams gold worth Rs 6 lakh. On Thursday, one Junaid, a resident of Bareilly, was caught for bid to smuggle gold bits worth Rs 9 lakh.