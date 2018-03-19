CHENNAI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to set up two intermodal stations (IMS) in Chennai and Madurai. The intermodal station is a terminal infrastructure that integrates multi-transport modes such as buses, suburban trains, autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles to enable commuters to opt for different modes of transportation without much hassle, thereby reducing the use of automobile vehicles.

The proposal is aimed at decongesting the State and National Highway roads in suburbs of cities, which carry large volumes of vehicular traffic.

According to official sources, the proposed IMS is to be executed through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Southern Railway, Mass Rapid Transport System, Bus Rapid System and State government.

The intermodal stations are being planned in an integrated manner along with road network development through new connecting roads, bridges, flyovers etc.

The stations will cater to passenger volumes for the next 30 years and will have world-class amenities such as foot overbridges with travelators, subways, common waiting rooms, toilets and restrooms, integrated public information systems, modern firefighting and emergency response services, convenience stores, lifts and escalators, adequate circulation space and commercial establishments, said official sources.

In Chennai, the CMBT bus terminus, Chennai Central and Chenna Egmore railway stations witness more than 60,000 footfalls a day and have got connectivity with bus and private vehicles. “The location of the proposed stations in Chennai and Madurai are yet to be finalised. Such intermodal stations are feasible in south suburban network, where the national highway road, railway line and city roads pass through,” said official sources.

A Southern Railway official said patronage is increasing between Tambaram and Chengalpet with each passing day. “There are chances that an intermodal station may be proposed between these two stations. However, the proposal is at an early stage and we are yet to hear anything from the State government,” added the officer.

The MoRTH will fund the construction of terminal infrastructure, including railway infrastructure, bus terminus, common areas including concourse, waiting rooms and transport retails, parking and other station facilities, and it will be executed through the NHAI. “The State government or railways should provide the land for construction of the IMS,” added official sources.

The operation and management of terminals will be bid out to private contractors through hybrid annuity model for a few years and the commercial development rights will also be bid out on public private partnership mode.

In addition to Chennai and Madurai, such integrated terminal facilities are being proposed in 13 cities across the country, including Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata and Guwahati.

