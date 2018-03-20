CHENNAI:As the music began at 5.30 pm at the Westin Hotel recently, crowds poured in, the runway was lit, and over 200 children were all set to wear the best version of their selves. It was the second runway showcase of Junior’s Fashion Week — featuring the spring summer collection of brands like US Polo Assn., Flying Machine Boys, The Children’s Palace, Marks and Spencer, and ELL Fashionably Young. Kids between four and 14 years confidently walked the runway, in pairs, and solo. Marks and Spencers showcased a colourful collection with airy silhouettes.

Young girls wore ruffles, smockings, and floral prints with a bohemian style; and the boys wore vibrant colours and fabrics underpinned by a sports aesthetic. Alok Dubey, CEO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands, said, “We are partnering with Junior’s Fashion Week for the third year— and it’s been a great platform to showcase our collection. It’s the perfect blend of a classic American style designed for an Indian audience.” Children also showcased Indian attires, designer and wedding wear, and trendy outfits with graphic designs. ELL’s ethnic collection included anarkalis, embroidered ghagra cholis in, gowns and ornate tunics. “We wanted to showcase this collection with a brand-oriented perspective.

And a fashion show by children, is perfect to help us reach a larger audience,” said Gopal Bherwani, managing partner, ELL Fashionably Young. The children by Jessica Gomes Surana, a choreographer. The audience included fashion enthusiasts, and family members of the children. A few older kids hit the runway twice, and a few others were showstoppers; while those below eight years were glitzy in their attire, and received the maximum cheer.