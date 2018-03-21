CHENNAI: Aristam is a very familiar preparation in our traditional systems of medicine. The essence of medicinal herbs is fermented and made into an alcoholic liquid, hence aristam is also known as‘medicinal wine’. Dataki is a medicinal plant species described as the backbone in the preparation of aristams due to its catalytic action in fermenting medicinal wines. Dataki is not only indispensable in aristam preparation, but also known for its variety of curative properties.

The bark of this plant is used for leprosy, dysentery and excessive thirst among diabetic patients. Flowers are used for treating bleeding disorders, diarrhoea, dysentery and also against skin infection herpes. Powdered flowers mixed with honey is administered orally to arrest loose motion. The decoction of the flowers is given to gargle in case of tooth-ache and related dental disorders. The root is known for its curative action against rheumatism. Dataki is one of the dye-yielding plant species in which twigs yield yellow dye and red dye, which is extracted from the petals and used as paint and to dye silks.

This species has appeared in the Red List of IUCN due to its high volume trade.Dataki, during the summer season, is entirely swathed in red to crimson-red flowers, therefore it’s common name is Fire Flame Bush. Scientifically, it is known as Woodfordia fruticosa (L.) Kurz. It is called Datiri in Malayalam and Tamil, and Dhataki in other languages. Datiri is a much-branched, deciduous shrub, reaching up to 10 feet high. Leaves are opposite, sessile (without stalks) with prominently reticulated veins. The flowers are in groups of 6-16 in the axils, and are 2-3cm long with conspicuously exerted stamens and styles. The corolla is tubular. The stamens are 12 in number and are orange-red. The fruits are dry capsules, included within the floral parts. The seeds are in plenty per capsule. Dataki grows throughout India in deciduous forests, at an altitude of up to 1,500 above sea level.