CHENNAI: Brew Magazine recently conducted the fourth edition of Brew Women’s Awards 2018, at Crowne Plaza. Women achievers from different walks of life were honoured. The event was hosted by VJ Abishek and Sameer Barath Ram, editor-in-chief, Brew Magazine. Sameer seemed visibly excited on organising and presenting these awards to some of the deserving women from different fields.

“I went to Namakkal a couple of years ago for a talk to a college on Make in India. I walked in and saw that out of 500 people, there were 300 girls in the MBA classroom. I was taken aback. Then I realised that all of us are looking at women in different perspectives, this is something we men should work on. I don’t think women are equal, they are far more superior than men,” he said. This year, eight women from various fields including theatre, medicine, music, social work, etc., were honoured.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram was the chief guest of the event and he gave the awards to Sherin Bosko, social worker and co-founder , Nakshatra NGO; AS Thahira, inspector, crime records bureau (computer wing); Esther Shanthi, caretaker, corporation burial ground; Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, actress; Madhuvanthi Arun, actress/Indian educational promoter; Neeraja Malik, cancer survivor; Shakthisree Gopalan, and Malaavika Sundar, singers.

“This is my first award. So far we have reunited 180 mentally challenged people across the country, with their families. Mental health is a serious problem and these people need help, it was my ADGP’s initiative, and I am just taking it forward. I am honoured to be receiving this award,” said Thahira. Sherin, who has been helping and assisting children who are victim of rape through her NGO. She accepted the award on behalf of her children and their parents.

“They believe in me. So this is for them and their trust,” she added. The advisory and contributory board for the award included prominent people such as G Venket Ram, photographer; Thota Tharani, artist; Vikram Cotah, MD, GRT Hotels and Resorts; Mallika Sarabhai, economist and business manager; Neeru Nanda, author; Veejay Sai, writer, and Ashok Verghese, youngest education entrepreneur. The event also saw the release of the magazine’s lastest edition with a tribute to the late female superstar Sridevi, as the cover story.