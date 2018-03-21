CHENNAI:Quarrels and clashes involving travel ticket examiners, suburban passengers and reserved passengers have become routine in express trains operated in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section during evening hours.The chaos that originates at Chennai Central between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm is primarily attributed to inadequate express and fast passenger train services in the Chennai-Katpadi section, which caters to about five lakh passengers a day.

In addition, withdrawal of de-reserved sleeper coaches in express trains in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section which enabled the suburban passengers to travel in reserved sleeper coaches added to the woes of the general class.On Saturday evening, a TTE was allegedly assaulted by four passengers between Arakkonam and Katpadi in an express train. The altercation broke out after the TTE allegedly asked them to get down from the reserved coach. Acting on the TTE’s complaint, the Katpadi Government Railway Police arrested a man and remanded him.

Passengers say they are forced to board the express trains due to lack of fast local and express services between 6 pm and 11 pm. “There are only three fast trains between 6 pm and 8 pm to Tiruvallur and Arakkonam and there is heavy rush on these trains. After finishing work, I reach the station only after 8 pm. If I take the Mangaluru Express (8.20 pm), I will reach my home in a village near Arakkonam only by 10 pm. Otherwise, I will reach between 11.30 and 12,” said R Narendran, a native of Thanigai Polur near Tiruttani.

As many as 116 EMU services and more than 50 express trains operate between Chennai and Arakkonam. Passengers from Arakkonam, Katpadi and Tiruvallur reach Chennai using EMUs in the morning. However, they prefer express trains while returning so as to reduce travel time by half.Express trains including Mangaluru Express, Alleppey Express, Blue Mountain, Yercaud Express, Cheran Express, Palakkad Express, Kaveri Express and Bangaluru Express have been catering to these long-distance suburban passengers.

To cater to passengers in the highly crowded section, the railways have designated a select sleeper class coach as ‘de-reserved’. The number of coaches and trains is being revised every year depending upon the sale of unreserved tickets in the section. In 2014-15 and 2015-16, two to three sleeper coaches in Mangaluru Express, Alleppy Express and Erode Express were designated as deserved between Chennai Central and Katpadi or Jolarpettai. However, the Southern Railway discontinued the ‘de-reserved’ coaches from 2017 for trains starting from Chennai Central. Naina Masilamani, member of the Chennai Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee and also president of Arakkonam Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association, said the railways sell more number of unreserved tickets exceeding the capacity of trains, but have failed to increase general class coaches and additional trains.

“It is practically not possible to prevent the travel of general class passengers in reserved coaches as they depend on train services for work and education,” he said.He added Railways should convert every alternative EMU local from Chennai MMC into fast locals and sleeper class coaches of all express trains should be designated as ‘de-reserved’ up to Arakkonam. “Any hard rules should have an exception in line with local customs and practices. With the stringent guidelines, suburban passengers should be allowed to travel in all sleeper coaches,” he added.

K Baskar, another member of DRUCC, Chennai, blamed the railway for continuously ignoring suburban passengers. “Till a few years ago, all trains had at least five to six unreserved coaches, but currently trains have only three coaches including a ladies coach. The railways should increase the general class coaches in all night trains,” he added.

No more general coaches

Passengers who hold second class super fast season tickets purchased from counters can travel in the dereserved coaches

EMU services and around 50 express trains a day between Chennai and Arakkonam cater to

five lakh passengers a day

Less number of fast locals or express trains after 7.30pm on Chennai –Jolarpettai section

Passengers board reserved sleeper coaches to reach home early

All the trains operated from Chennai Central towards Jolarpettai after 8 pm, running with 23 LHB coaches or 24 ICF coaches. Addition of general class coaches not possible

Passengers allowed to travel in reserved coaches up to Arakkonam unofficially as the Railways could not add general coaches.

Quarrels increased recently, as the Railways tightened rules and removed suburban passengers from reserved coaches

Rail passengers demanded to designate sleeper coaches of all the trains as ‘dereserved’ between Chennai Central and Arakkonam to meet the demands.