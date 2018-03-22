CHENNAI: “I am not in illegal custody of anyone,” M K Muthu, son of former chief minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi has asserted in his counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court.

Recording this submission, a Division Bench of Justices C T Selvam and N Sathishkumar on Wednesday dismissed a habeas corpus petition from M K M Sheeba Rani, who claimed herself as the daughter of Muthu.

According to the petitioner, her mother and Muthu were married in 1988 and she was born in Chennai on June 17, 1991. She alleged that when they were residing at Lloyd’s Colony between 1991 and 2001, her co-brother Arivunidhi, who is son of Muthu’s first wife, came with rowdies and threw them out and locked the premises. Later, they started living in Avadi.

When she and her mother wanted to meet her father at his Palavakkam residence on the ECR, they were attacked by Arivunithi and his henchmen. They were also warned not to attempt to meet his father, she said. Hence, the petition.