Southern Railway has become one of the green railway zones in India. (File photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: By installing 86,291 LED lights in all 714 stations in its jurisdiction, Southern Railway has become one of the green railway zones in the country.As part of energy conservation measures, Southern Railway has switched over to 100 per cent energy-efficient LED lights in the place of conventional fluorescent lamps, T5 lamps, CFL lamps, and high wattage MH lamps.

“LED lighting is the latest technology in the lighting industry and LEDs used in lighting will give better illumination, and is expected to last longer. With the prevailing competitive markets for LED lighting, the payback period is also very attractive,” a press release said.

All 714 stations have been provided with energy efficient LED lights. The total number of LED luminaries is 86,291 and it was done by March 15 as against the target of March 31.