CHENNAI: Work on the much-awaited Chennai Central Square is likely to start soon as Chennai Metro Rail is working on floating the tenders in the next 60 days.A senior Metro Rail official told Express that tenders will be floated in two months to construct the Chennai Central Square which had undergone changes in its design to get Coastal Regulation Zone clearance.

Catering to five lakh pedestrians per day, Chennai Central is situated at intersection of six rail corridors passing through the city — one MRTS, three suburban and two upcoming Metro rail corridors.The Central square proposal was mooted by Chennai Metro Rail on March 6, 2015 for integrating all existing hubs of transport as Central Square is to have a comprehensive inter-modal interchange facilities integrating Central Station, Central suburban station, Fort station, Park Town MRTS Station, Park Station and bus stands.

Initially, a total of Rs 390 crore was approved for funding of Central Square, but the implementation of the project has been delayed due to design issues.Interestingly, the plan to float the tender for Chennai Central Square comes in the wake of the likely commercialisation of Nehru-Park to Chennai Central stretch by mid April along with DMS to Saidapet stretch.

Chennai Metro, which now caters to 34,000 commuters, hopes to increase its patronage to one lakh commuters once Chennai Central, the rail and suburban hub get connected to Chennai Metro along with the busy offices located at Teynampet and T Nagar. “We are giving finishing touches to the stations and trials are being undertaken in the underground stretch,” a senior Metro Rail official.

Interestingly, Nehru Park to Chennai Central stretch is crucial as it will also link Chennai Egmore, from where trains to various parts of Tamil Nadu depart, along with Koyambedu, the bus terminus from which buses to various places across the State and the city depart.

Meanwhile, Shenoy Nagar Metro station is set to get a new look as Chennai Metro Rail concept plan consisting of vehicular parking area, public plaza, passenger amenities and landscape got administrative sanction.

Sources said Shenoy Nagar Metro Station, the only underground station which has access to sunlight at the concourse level, that is eight metres below the street level, will be further developed at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

