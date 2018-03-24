CHENNAI: A Class IX student allegedly attacked his 60-year-old tuition teacher with a sharp weapon in Veppampattu in Tiruvallur on Friday. The woman is out of danger, confirmed a police officer.

Police said Ambika (60), wife of Anand Sharma, runs a tuition centre at her home in Veppampattu. On Friday, one of her old students studying in Class IX, approached her with a request to clear his doubts in mathematics.

“When she was taking class, he took out a sharp weapon he had brought and caused cut injuries on Ambika’s head,” said the police officer. Neighbours rushed her to a private hospital from where she was later shifted to the Tiruvallur government hospital.

The Sevvapet Police enquired with the student about the motive behind the attack. “He is giving different versions. One of the reasons he gave was that she sent him out of the tuition last year and complained about him to his friends,” said the officer.