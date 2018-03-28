CHENNAI: Police teams have rushed to Nepal in search of the suspect in the heist at the Indian Overseas Bank’s branch at Virugambakkam. Police believe the branch’s security guard Shabilal is the main suspect since he has been missing for some time. On Tuesday, police found his wife also missing from the house she was residing on the outskirts of the city.

A police team has reached Kathmandu by air. A total of five special teams are probing the case, according to a senior police officer. The police have traced a shop at Aminjikarai from which the burglars had brought the wielding gas cylinder.But what has surprised the investigators was the failure of the security alarms in the bank. “To cut so strong iron doors, it requires welding at very high temperature.

This must have led to a fire alarm,” said a police officer. He also said the burglary alarm in the strong room was outdated. “The burglary alarm would go off only if the door was broke open. But nowadays the burglars only drill hole in the door and rarely try to break open it,” said the officer.