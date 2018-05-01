Home Cities Chennai

Micro-irrigation the key to beating the heat

Agriculture department officials credit adoption of micro-irrigation technology for helping Tamil Nadu achieve the target of 100 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain production in 2017-18, des

Published: 01st May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Agriculture department officials credit adoption of micro-irrigation technology for helping Tamil Nadu achieve the target of 100 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain production in 2017-18, despite scarcity of water in several areas. According to V Dakshinamoorthy, Director of Agriculture, 
“The technology of micro-irrigation was of much help in  judicious utilisation of the available water in many places of the State. 

“We earmarked ` 800 crore for subsidising the farmers who had opted for micro-irrigation.”Drip, sprinkler and rain guns are part of the micro-irrigation technology, in which the farmers have begun to show interest because it saves water, besides increasing productivity.

However, the overall productivity took a beating due to unavailability of adequate water as the yield of rice per hectare dropped to 3,544 kg. On earlier seasons, the yield had risen to 4,429 kg per hectare. However, officials could draw consolation from the fact that the average yield in Tamil Nadu is second only to Punjab in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

‘Today’s grace mark will put future patient’s life at risk’

No bail for accused in neurologist murder case

Footpath row: Corporation officials meet Besant Nagar residents

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards