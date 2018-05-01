Home Cities Chennai

Nehru Park-Central services to begin soon

he inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is likely to take place next week, paving the way for operation of Metro trains from Nehru Park to Chennai Central and from Saidapet to

Published: 01st May 2018

The Saidapet to DMS line too will be operational soon | representative pix

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is likely to take place next week, paving the way for operation of Metro trains from Nehru Park to Chennai Central and from Saidapet to DMS this month, according to a Chennai Metro Rail official.“We are planning to complete the work of laying lower tracks of corridor-I at the Chennai Central before throwing the stretch from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount open to public and this would be ready by this week-end after which the inspection would happen,” Chennai Metro Rail sources said. 

Once the 2.5-km Nehru Park to Chennai Central stretch opens, the entire green line covering 22 km will be used by Chennai commuters. Similarly, the Chennai Metro Rail will also throw open the 4-km blue line stretch from AG-DMS to Little Mount by this month-end. This would mean that the blue line (corridor-1) would have nearly 13-km stretch under operation by next month.

Chennai Metro which now caters for 34,000 commuters hopes to increase its patronage to one lakh commuters, once Chennai Central, the rail and suburban hub, gets connected to Chennai Metro along with the busy offices located in Teynampet and T Nagar.

