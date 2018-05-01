Where Srinivasa blesses with a sankha and a chakra

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: The historic area of Nandambakkam, a suburb of Chennai, is home to the Kodandarama Svami temple, which dates back to the Vijayanagara era. It is believed that sage, Bhringi performed penanceat a hill near Nandambakkam and this area was originally known as Brindaranya Kshetram and Nandavanam from which the present name Nandambakkam is derived.

The main sanctum of this temple enshrines the stately four-armed image of Srinivasa Perumal with the upper hands holding the sankha and chakra and the lower hands in abhaya (blessing) and varada (boon-giving) gestures, flanked by Sri Devi and Bhu Devi. This is considered to be an unusual image as Srinivasa is usually seen with one of the lower hands holding the gada (mace) and the other in varada hasta. It is interesting to note that several decades back, the processional image of Parthasarathi Svami from Triplicane (Tiruvallikeni), Chennai, visited this temple.

The mandapa in front of the principal shrine has the sanctums for Lakshmi and Andal. The Rama sanctum, also in this mandapa, is unique as it is south facing. The image of Rama is an unusual one as the deity is in a seated posture holding Sita on the lap, and flanked by Bharata, Lakshmana and Satrughna, indicative of the pattabhisheka (coronation) ceremony.

The processional images are Rama in a standing pose with Sita to the right and Lakshmana to the left. According to traditional accounts, seven neighbouring villages of Ekadutangal, Parangimalai, Ramavaram, Sitapuram, Lakshmanapuram, Hanumantapuram and Sridevipuram were donated to this temple in the Vijayanagara era.

In worship are images of Vishvaksena (the leader of the army of Vishnu), Vaishnava saints (Azhvars), preceptors (Acharyas), Hanuman, and Sudarsana (personification of the discus of Vishnu) There is also a shrine for Nandavana Kannan which has a well-maintained garden (nandavana) in front.

Name of vimanam

The vimana above the main sanctum is called Nalinaka Vimana.

Sacred tank

The sacred tank (pushkarini) is known as Vanmika Nadi

Sacred tree

The sacred tree or Sthalavriksha is Athi (fig) tree

Annual festival

The yearly festival orBrahmotsavamis in the month of Thai

