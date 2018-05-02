City’s suburban railway stations to get facelift

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dimly lit suburban and MRTS stations will soon be brighter with access to lifts and escalators and approach roads with parking and bus bays.

The connectivity to the suburban and MRTS stations is set to improve after the government is looking to implement and monitor the multi-modal integration report submitted by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

According to Railways sources, the integration of various modes of transport and proposed development of passenger amenities at 66 railway stations in Chennai in four corridors which would cost `4,312 crore to the exchequer would be implemented soon.

Sources told Express that the projects, which have been identified by consultants in three phases, pertain to four corridors. These include Chennai Beach-Vandalur corridor, Vyasarpadi to Thirunanravur corridor, Chennai Central to Minjur corridor and Chennai Park Town to Adambakkam corridor. The study was carried out after the announcement was made in the Assembly during the budget session of 2013-14 to carry out a study on integration of all public transport modes with the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and suburban railway stations.

The final report consists of intermodal facility plan (within the station area) and integration with the surrounding context and access to intermodal facility plan (concept plan for station influence area).

These include pedestrian interconnectivity, beautification of station including design proposals on seating, street design plan, bus bays etc.

The focus of multi-modal integration was to fulfil the goals of the Second Master Plan of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to achieve a ratio of 70:30 ratio of public transport to private transport.

The project was identified by the consultants under three priorities. Under the first priority, the components of multimodal integration include creating bus bays, IPT stands, station access for passengers, road and footpath improvements, signages in platform among others.

Under the priority one of the package, the entire works to be undertaken would cost the exchequer `1,415 crore.

This include `311 crore for Chennai Beach to Vandalur corridor, `298 crore for Vyasarpadi Jeeva to Thiruninravur corridor and `221 crore for Chennai Central to Minjur and `585 crore for Park Town to St Thomas Mount (under MRTS) corridor.

Other proposals

Of the other important proposals accepted by the Railways include car parking facility at Tambaram railway station, lifts and escalators at Park Town, Chepauk, Thirumylai, Perambur, Ambattur, Avadi, Chennai Park, Chennai Egmore, Mambalam, Guindy and Tambaram stations. Similarly, approach roads to several stations have been approved

