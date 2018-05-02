Panel to probe harassment complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Medical College has formed a five-member committee to probe an anonymous sexual harassment complaint filed against a few teaching doctors at Government KasturbaGandhi General Hospital, where students of the college frequent for training sessions. Reliable sources privy to the issue said the complaint filed with the Chief Minister's cell, read almost similar to the allegations made against Aruppukottai Devanga College lecturer Nirmala Devi.

The complaint alleges that a woman professor tried to convince a few students to extend sexual favours to a few male professors, said a health department official. He said in the last two weeks the Directorate of Medical Education received the same complaint twice and they had already conducted enquiries with all students. None of the students came forward to file a complaint. We suspected the role of outsiders who might have differences with the accused professors, said the official.

But since the same complaint, this time also anonymous, has been filed again with the Chief Minister's cell, R Jayanthi, Dean, Madras Medical College, on Monday constituted the five- member committee. The action was taken on instructions of Health secretary J Radhakrishnan. The committee is said to have begun the probe on Monday and continued iton Tuesday also.A few departments of the Government Kasturba Gandhi General Hospital function under Madras Medical College and the rest under Multi- Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.