Respect and faith are key tools in solving problems

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

Any kind of conflict has two dimensions, internal and external. Internal conflicts arise when mind and intellect are moving in the opposite direction. External conflicts are caused when people or situations confront us and we don’t know how to cope with them. Some people view conflicts as an opportunity for a change and for some it as a natural global phenomenon. But there are others who feel that conflicts are definitely avoidable through better communication but they are frightened of the process

Most of the people seek gurus or a senior’s advice when they are faced with conflicting decisions. But the irony is that with all the information and advice available to us, we are still unable to resolve matters because there is an acute implementation paralysis. We must not forget about a fact that the best source of judgement is a person’s own intellect because nobody can understand his feelings, situations and capabilities to deal, better. We may seek advice from an experienced person, however, the sense of joy or security that we feel on hearing a good advice is only temporary because it is not real. We have to undergo the experience of solving it in order to make it real.

Researches has shown spirituality as a great antidote for all kinds of conflicts. From spiritual perspective, the simplest and the most powerful value needed for conflict resolution is ‘respect’. This is because most of them don’t wish to negotiate when they posses the material power. Therefore, there’s an urgent need for those to realise and respect their inner powers. Similarly, faith is also a very important element in conflict resolution, it is the key to mutual understanding. For global conflicts the solution lies with the leadership. Leaders of today must remember that any kind of change, can be termed ‘real’ only when it affects the grassroots. Hence, people should not wait to be told that they need to change, instead they should realise it themselves.