Bare your feet for International Barefoot Running Day

CHENNAI: At 6.30 am, when the summer morning is still pleasant, we head to the sports ground at YMCA, Nandanam. The track that goes around the football field is busy with regular joggers and runners. They are completing their last few lapses. Some run in small pockets. Others move faster, alone. And at a second glance, one might notice that about eight of the 50 runners are sprinting barefoot.

By 7 am, the few of us settle down for a chat. We soon find out that eight in 50 is a fairly high number, considering that less than 2 per cent of the runners in Chennai choose to go completely barefoot each year. For most sprinters who’ve trained with shoes, running barefoot is a gradual transition to make. But is it healthier and more comfortable? Does it help improve form and speed? On the occasion of International Barefoot Running Day (May 6), marathon runners, coaches, and athletes in the city tell us more.

Sridhar Srinivasan, a marathoner, started running with shoes four years back. But his feet started getting sore, he found it natural to go barefoot. “I first tried running a marathon with a vibram, the rubber outsole, and liked how it felt. Later, I tried barefoot, and it was more fun to run,” he says. Sridhar, along with a few marathoner friends in their late 40s and 50s, started trying barefoot running about two years back. While they didn’t do full marathons barefoot, and certainly don’t recommend it for trail runs, 14 km-15 km races and barefoot running practice sessions every morning, have become a routine.

Running barefoot gives the feet more air space, and also increases pressure on the forefoot. Sweat from running doesn’t collect and weigh down the shoe wither. Sridhar explains that it’s a healthier form and the body adjusts to the way we are naturally supposed to run. A similar feeling of primal instinct, made Aravind Kumar, a coach in the city, try barefoot running two years back too. “I run barefoot twice every week, and it has become a part of my training now. My feet are lighter, and personally I’ve see an automatic increase in speed,” he shares. It’s also a more economical option since regular runners end up spending close to `50,000 every year.

As a coach, however, Aravind believes that barefoot running is not something for everyone. He recommends that anyone making the switch could start with a minimal shoe first and see how the body responds to it, especially if they are runners in their mid-40s. Shahul Hameed, a veteran marathoner in the city, further clarifies that one cannot say that barefoot running automatically improves performance, and reduces injuries. “True, it is more natural, but our roads and terrains are not barefoot-friendly for all runners. I’ve known athletes for whom even a small mistake while running barefoot, has caused an injury,” explains Shahul.

The first 10-15 sessions are bound to be difficult, and blisters, especially in Summer, are common too. One could tape the first two toes since they are most prone to pressure. Srikumar Rangarajan, who made a 50 km barefoot run to Mahabalipuram last May, says that for non-competing professionals, who cannot customise shoes or look for sponsors, barefoot running is a great option. “It’s definitely something all runners must try to experience, because it’s enjoyable. The body gets tuned to be more conscious and look out for sharp objects, and over time the sole becomes more resistant too.”

Join a group of barefoot runners for a 5 km run starting from The Police Booth, Elliots Beach, on May 6, at 5 am.Make the switch

- Start by walking barefoot once a week, and slowly increase your speed and regularity

- Practice on tracks initially, then switch to roads

- Mild pain in forefoot and calf muscle is likely at first. Massage regularly after the run

- Tape the first two toes in case blisters develop

- In case you step on a thorn, or a sharper object, or for any kind of discomfort, stop and attend to it immediately

- In case you are a diabetic, do consult a physician before making the switch