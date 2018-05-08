Work on Rs 33.8-crore pedestrian plaza begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation began work on a pedestrian plaza on the Thyagaraya Road on Monday.

The work on the `33.80-crore project was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

According to a release from the Corporation, the project to be implemented under the Smart Cities Mission will feature a disabled-friendly footpath, a play area for children and smart toilets. Stormwater drains will be constructed on both sides of the Thyagaraya Road. A bus shelter, ornamental street-lights and street furniture are also expected to deck the pedestrian plaza. A battery-operated shuttle for senior citizens and the disabled will also function in the plaza.

While the first section from Panagal Park to Thanikachalam Road will have a 10-12 m pedestrian way, the next two sections - Thanikachalam Road to Boag Road Junction and Boag Road to Mount Road - will have 3-3.5 m pedestrian ways. In the second and third section, all vehicles will be allowed, but the first section will have a thoroughfare that will allow only MTC buses and two-wheelers. According to Corporation officials, the pedestrian plaza will be completed by May 2019.

Other Smart City projects

The Corporation is set to undertake construction of a parking management system at the cost of `7.08 crore and restoration of the Villivakkam lake at the cost of `16 crore under the Smart City Mission, according to another release from the Corporation.

Work orders have also been made for the restoration of 32 tanks in the city at the cost of `5.85 crore. Construction of an integrated control room at the cost of `149.50 crore and procurement of shared bicycles at `9.49 crore are in the tender stage. The smart traffic management system at the cost of `369.92 crore is also in the detailed project reports stage.