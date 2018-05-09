‘I would offer God a trip to Goa to take a break from work’

Akshaya Motcham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daniel Thomas Mathew is a 23-year-old producer and voice artist in 94.3 Radio One. He shares his thoughts about what he would do if gets a chance connect with God.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

The population present on Earth. Because it is both funny, and problematic at the same time.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

It would definitely be 'Pothumada saami' ( My god, this is enough) and we will co-direct my own life story because he has to know what he has done to me. He has to know how paavam (innocent) I am.

You get to create/change something with God’s power.

I will take all steps and measures to change the picture in our currency notes from Mahatma Gandhi to our Prime Minister Modi’s .

Where would you take God for a date?

Pasha, The Park to show him what nightlife is. To help him enjoy his own life rather than directing and co-writing our lives.

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God? If yes, what’s God’s gender?

Nope, not at all.

Your one question to God.

I would like to give a popular Youtube channel’s reference. 'Edhuku...? ( means why?)

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?

Actor Vijay’s ‘Sura’ because the first scene in the movie, where Vijay has a dramatic entrance, is ant inspiration to anyone, including god.

A stereotype about God.

I hate the conception that god reaches out to us only when we are stuck with something or have a problem.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself?

I will call myself as ‘gurunatha’ (means guru). As gurunatha, I will advise my bakthas not to waste time in any relationship and with all my blessings I will ask them to pursue their goals in life to get better in their lives.

What do you think will offend God?

Our government, maybe.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

I would offer a road trip for him to Goa because he would probably be tired of all the he is doing

Your one spiritual encounter?

One word, multiple emotions, Break up! I guess this would the answer from most of the soup boys.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting.

My home. Nothing can beat your own home. It’s your place - you can relax and be yourselves.