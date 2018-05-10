Home Cities Chennai

Two boys drown in lake inside IIT Madras campus

The boys were residents of the near by Taramani locality and is believed to had claimed the compound wall in the afternoon.

Two teenaged boys who ventured into the IIT Madras campus to take bath in a lake inside drowned today.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teenaged boys who ventured into the IIT Madras campus to take bath in a lake inside drowned today, police said. The boys were residents of the near by Taramani locality and is believed to had claimed the compound wall in the afternoon.

The boys were identified by police as Murthy (17) and Gerard (18). "We found the clothes and slippers on the bank," said a police officer.

At this point it is unclear if there were others who went for swimming with these boys. "The parents alerted us that these boys are missing and when we searched, we figured that they have drowned," he said adding that both of them were dead when they were found.

A spokesperson from IIT said that the institute will not comment on the issue. "We have nothing to do with the drowning and we have no comments at this point," he said. The IIT has a vast campus in the heart of the city and the area was once a forest.

 

