Home Cities Chennai

Officials collect ID proofs of 387 families to be evicted under the Cooum Restoration Project

Officials collect original ID proofs of 387 families of PP Garden, who are set to be evicted.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Houses being demolished as part of removal of encroachment at PP Nagar in Aminjikarai on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation officials of Annanagar zone, on Thursday, along with officials of other State government agencies, began collecting original identity proofs of 387 families of PP Garden at Aminjikarai, who are set to be evicted under the Cooum Restoration Project, in batches.

While officials claimed that the documents would be returned at the time of issuing the allotment order for new houses, it is unclear as to what procedural guidelines demanded residents to produce the original documents.  

According to a corporation official, the documents are collected to verify details of residents before the allotments are issued. As on Thursday evening, officials had collected the original identity proofs of 30 families. However, usually, at the camps set up at eviction sites, original documents are used for verification and returned then and there.

“It is only for tonight when the eviction process resumes in the morning, we will hand it over to them before they leave for Perumbakkam,” said the official.

When asked who would be held accountable if the original documents are misplaced, the official said that there was no chance for it since the documents are duly numbered and stored safely.

“Power supply was disconnected in the morning and as the night sets in, we are fretting because they cannot stay here with their kids and have to leave to their new houses as soon as possible. So whatever is demanded by the officials are given without resistance,” said Jeeva, a resident.

On Thursday, 70 families were resettled at Perumbakkam.

The lack of uniformity in the procedures followed by zonal officials, as far as evictions were concerned, was also evident in other ways. While residents of NSK Nagar and other localities who were evicted before PP gardens, received a ‘notice’ with the name of the allottee, allotment number accompanied by a corporation seal and the signature of corporation officials, residents of  PP gardens claimed to have received no such communication.

As is the case in other localities, a few residents of PP Nagar also claimed to have been left out without receiving allotments yet.

“I stay with my daughter and her two boys. Since the power is disconnected, how can we stay here in the night with our children,” asked Vijaya, a resident.

Women like Vijaya of PP Nagar, who were yet to receive allotments will be housed in the nearby corporation shelters for urban homeless, said a Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) official. However, men would have to spend the night at a local school since the homeless shelters accommodated only women.

Meanwhile, the eviction process came to a brief halt after a boundary dispute between the Public Works Department (PWD) and some residents before resuming later in the evening.

“The officials were removing some houses that do not come within the boundary. So we intervened to support the residents,” Mohan MK, MLA of Anna Nagar, told Express.

However, the CRRT official said there was no question of changes in the boundary definition.
“If the boundaries weren’t clear we would not be able to do biometric enumeration in the past- latest was in 2017 and also in 2016 and after the 2015 floods. So, the boundaries are clearly demarcated and the houses are removed accordingly,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Cooum Restoration Project eviction process

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Illicit dip turns deadly as two youths drown in IIT-M lake

Rajinikanth wants 1.25 crore fans before launch of party

High court refuses anticipatory bail plea from S Ve Shekher

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies