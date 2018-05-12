Humsafar Weekly Express for passengers to Rajasthan from Tambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway is to launch Humsafar Weekly Express from Tambaram to Bagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan next week. The three-tier AC express was announced in railway time table on April 1, along with a few other trains.

According to official sources, the inaugural run of Humsafar Express will begin at Bagat Ki Kothi on Monday (May 14). “The train, which reaches Tambaram on Wednesday, is likely to commence its first service from here on May 18,” said a senior railway officer.

The train will run via Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Gota, Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Despite the huge demand, the Chennai-Jaipur-Jodhpur route has only five weekly trains, including Chennai-Jaipur Superfast Express, Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur SF Weekly Express and Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express. The section witnesses a demand throughout the year.

The introduction of Humsafar Express is expected to provide a huge relief for Jaipur and Jodhpur-bound passengers.

“The AC weekly express from Tambaram to Bhagat Ki Kothi will be operated on Fridays, while the train on its return journey will run on Wednesdays,” official sources said.