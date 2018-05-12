Home Cities Chennai

Humsafar Weekly Express for passengers to Rajasthan from Tambaram

Southern Railway is to launch Humsafar Weekly Express from Tambaram to Bagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan next week.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway is to launch Humsafar Weekly Express from Tambaram to Bagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan next week. The three-tier AC express was announced in railway time table on April 1, along with a few other trains.

According to official sources, the inaugural run of Humsafar Express will begin at Bagat Ki Kothi on Monday (May 14). “The train, which reaches Tambaram on Wednesday, is likely to commence its first service from here on May 18,” said a senior railway officer.

The train will run via Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Gota, Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Despite the huge demand, the Chennai-Jaipur-Jodhpur route has only five weekly trains, including Chennai-Jaipur Superfast Express, Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur SF Weekly Express and Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express. The section witnesses a demand throughout the year.

The introduction of Humsafar Express is expected to provide a huge relief for Jaipur and Jodhpur-bound passengers.

“The AC weekly express from Tambaram to Bhagat Ki Kothi will be operated on Fridays, while the train on its return journey will run on Wednesdays,” official sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway Tambaram Humsafar Weekly Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Melody in a box

Second to none

Lessons in motherhood

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood