Home Cities Chennai

Slum-dweller resettled far away from Chennai city dies as it took ambulance an hour to take him to hospital

The death has angered the residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements who were already upset over that they have been moved over 50 kilometres from their earlier homes.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

The distance between the hospital and the resettlement site is 18-19 kilometres. (File | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A slum dweller who was resettled to the outskirts of the city at Navalur near Padappai, died after it took nearly a hour for the ambulance to take him to a hospital from the remote locality.

The death has angered the residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements who were already upset over that they have been moved over 50 kilometres from their earlier homes and to a remote area that has no access to basic amenities.

Mani (55), who ran a small tea stall within the premises, had complained of chest pain at around 5 am on Friday morning. Relatives had then called 108 but the ambulance arrived after almost an hour, said neighbours.

"We waited for almost an hour after which he was taken to Sriperumbudur Government hospital but he died of cardiac arrest shortly before they reached the hospital," said the president of one of the two resident welfare associations in the Navalur tenements, P Raja.

"Mani went to his tea shop at around 4 am and returned home at around 5 am after he suffered from easiness," said Raja. The resettlement colony at Navalur now houses around 1700 families, who were shifted from areas such as Aminjikarai, Arumbakkam and Urappakkam.

According to a senior official of GVK EMRI, which provides ambulance services via the 108 number, the staff received a call at around 5:31 am. By the time, Mani was brought to the Sriperumpudur Government Hospital, which was the nearest GH equipped to handle the case, it was 6:25 am.

"The distance between the hospital and the resettlement site is 18-19 kilometres but there was no delay from our side." said the official, adding that the patient was gasping for air when he was brought to the ambulance.

Express had earlier reported that the families resettled in Navalur found themselves cut off from the places they lived and worked, around 56 kilometres away from basic amenities and scrambling for specific spaces- for instance the entrance of a balwadi in the premises, to even receive mobile signals.

Following the incident, around 200 residents took to the Vandalur-Walajabad road, protesting against the lack of access to basic amenities.

"This was not the first time that there has been a death like this. Around three months ago, an elderly resident died at his residence here, as he was waiting for the arrival of the ambulance that also arrived after around an hour of calling. So we decided to protest this time," said A Ayyappan, a neighbour and resident of Navalur.

According to police sources, after half an hour, senior police officials intervened and convinced them to disperse. Said a senior health department official in Kancheepuram, "We have already inquired the 108 service officials. We found that there was no delay on their part."

"The patient was brought dead to the hospital and did not have a history of cardiac problems," he added. The family had left for their hometown in Pudukottai with the body on Friday afternoon and was unavailable for comment. His is survived by his wife and two children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Tamil Nadu slums Navalur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Melody in a box

Second to none

Lessons in motherhood

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia