V K Sasikala backs TTV’s political move, slams Dhivakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seeking to put a full stop to the ongoing war of words between her brother V K Dhivakaran and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, V K Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has issued a legal notice to Dhivakaran asking him to stop forthwith feeding media with false information by taking liberty as her blood brother.

Sasikala also handed out a warning to Dhivakaran that she would be forced to take legal action against him if he continued to make incorrect statements. Besides, she also asked him not to use her name or photograph for his political activities. She said AIADMK and its 1.5 crore members were of primary importance to her than her family. Stating that she would overcome all “betrayals” with the help of God soon, she alleged that Dhivakaran was being remote-controlled by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In the 14-page legal notice issued by counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala clarified many issues. She made it clear that Dhinakaran was making political moves only after consulting her and that Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was launched only after getting her consent.

Sasikala took exception to the following remarks of Dhivakaran: “Sasikala is in the dark and that she does not know anything”, “Sasikala does not have political experience”, “Sasikala will not act as general secretary of the party anymore” and “Sasikala does not agree with the activities of Dhinakaran”. “These remarks are unbecoming of your age and your family background,” she added.

She also charged that the inquiry commission into the death of J Jayalalithaa was instituted to malign her image. AMMK was launched as an interim measure until the court cases relating to the AIADMK came to an end.

In the interest of the party cadre, she had given many letters to Dhinakaran. She called the September 12, 2017, general council meeting of the AIADMK as invalid. The 18 MLAs were disqualified only to intimidate the rest of the legislators.

Takes exception to remarks

Sasikala took exception to the following remarks of Dhivakaran: “Sasikala is in the dark and that she does not know anything”, “Sasikala does not have political experience”, “Sasikala will not act as general secretary of the party anymore” and “Sasikala does not agree with the activities of Dhinakaran”. “These remarks are unbecoming of your age and your family background,” she added. She also charged that the inquiry commission into the death of J Jayalalithaa was instituted to malign her image.