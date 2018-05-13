Home Cities Chennai

Auto driver held for bid to kidnap student

Two persons, including a share auto driver, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a college student and misbehave with her at Guindy on Monday.

By Express News Service

The 21-year-old victim met her friends at Guindy and boarded a share auto to go to Iyyapanthangal on Monday. “As the auto reached DLF at Porur, all the other passengers got off and the girl was travelling alone with driver S Praveen and his friend A Janarathanan. A few metres away, the driver and his friend allegedly tried to misbehave with the girl and offered her money. However, the girl, who started crying, threatened to inform police and her father, after which the duo dropped her at Porur and escaped,” said a police source.

Subsequently, the victim informed a friend in Tiruchy about the incident. Her father, who reached Chennai the next day, filed a complaint with Guindy Police Station. Police scanned CCTV footage from the locality. In the course of their investigation, police said they learnt that the victim had known Praveen as she regularly travelled in the same share auto. “On Monday, he had claimed it was Janarathanan’s birthday and invited her to have juice. She accepted the invitation but the men started misbehaving in the auto,” the source said. Police said Janarathanan was married and lived with his wife and two children in Tiruvallur while whereas Praveen lived in the city with his mother. 

TAGS
share auto driver kidnap college student Guindy

