Home Cities Chennai

How long does youth last? 36 years, rules Rajini

Actor-politician Rajinikanth’s directive that none over the age of 36 should be enrolled in the youth wing of Rajini Makkal Mandram seems to have flummoxed the club’s functionaries.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Rajinikanth’s directive that none over the age of 36 should be enrolled in the youth wing of Rajini Makkal Mandram seems to have flummoxed the club’s functionaries. On Sunday, the superstar held a meeting with the club’s youth wing leaders at his Poes Garden residence in the city. “We were instructed to enrol new members who are under 36 years in age and open branches in areas where there is potential to rope in youngsters.

All those older than 36 years should be enrolled in the parent body of the club, “ said some youth wing district secretaries who attended the meeting. However, it is learnt that some at the meeting asked if the age limit could be raised to 39 years. “Our leader said he will consider it and let us know,” they said.

Rajini’s objective seems to be to make his outfit more attractive than the youth wings of Dravidian parties, which are headed by people older than 50 years. DMK’s working president M K Stalin headed the party’s youth wing till the age of 63. The DMK’s youth wing head, MP Saminathan, is 51 years old. Rajinikanth reportedly told the functionaries that they could enrol college students, but not give them any position or work.

“He said we should allow them to settle in their life first before bringing them into social service,” said a district secretary. However, the actor continues to keep his fan clubs in the dark as to when he plans to launch the political party. After the meeting, he posted three photos to his Twitter handle. On Thursday, he met with RMM district secretaries. He has made it clear he intends to convert fan clubs into a political outfit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Treat Chennai sewage right

Internal plaints panel still out of sight in many colleges

Thief bites off piece of constable’s finger, tries to flee, foiled

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'