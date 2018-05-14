How long does youth last? 36 years, rules Rajini

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Rajinikanth’s directive that none over the age of 36 should be enrolled in the youth wing of Rajini Makkal Mandram seems to have flummoxed the club’s functionaries. On Sunday, the superstar held a meeting with the club’s youth wing leaders at his Poes Garden residence in the city. “We were instructed to enrol new members who are under 36 years in age and open branches in areas where there is potential to rope in youngsters.

All those older than 36 years should be enrolled in the parent body of the club, “ said some youth wing district secretaries who attended the meeting. However, it is learnt that some at the meeting asked if the age limit could be raised to 39 years. “Our leader said he will consider it and let us know,” they said.

Rajini’s objective seems to be to make his outfit more attractive than the youth wings of Dravidian parties, which are headed by people older than 50 years. DMK’s working president M K Stalin headed the party’s youth wing till the age of 63. The DMK’s youth wing head, MP Saminathan, is 51 years old. Rajinikanth reportedly told the functionaries that they could enrol college students, but not give them any position or work.

“He said we should allow them to settle in their life first before bringing them into social service,” said a district secretary. However, the actor continues to keep his fan clubs in the dark as to when he plans to launch the political party. After the meeting, he posted three photos to his Twitter handle. On Thursday, he met with RMM district secretaries. He has made it clear he intends to convert fan clubs into a political outfit.