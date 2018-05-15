Home Cities Chennai

An innovative lab for cocktails and mocktails   

Glee, the latest restobar on Greams Road, offers endless experiments in the art of mixing drinks

Published: 15th May 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

The menu offers western and continental cuisines, cocktails, mocktails and wines

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : True to its name, as you step into this newly launched restobar, your gaze naturally falls on the wall painted with all the emotions associated with glee — happiness, joy, pleasure and delight. Glee is the latest restobar to join many others cropping up across town. The 3,500 sq ft restobar is owned by Santha Kumar and Hari Arumugam, both with an extensive experience in the hospitality business. “Glee is not based on a particular theme or concept. From youngsters to families, we wanted this place to be a nice hangout spot for all,” says Santha Kumar. 

Situated on Greams Road, the eatery is tucked away a few metres down the Murugesan complex street. The space is dimly lit with varieties of tungsten filament lamps and bulbs. Streaked with shades of pink on the wall, the interior decor strikes a balance between brown and red palette. The space has 118 seats with compact wooden furniture.

“We’ve curated a menu that will have more to offer on the food and accompaniments side when compared to the drinks. We’ve also kept the prices minimal for an adequate quantity,” shares Santha Kumar. As we flip through the menu, we find a balanced mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. While western and continental cuisines dominate the menu, there are a few choices from the local cuisine like the pichipota kozhi varuval. We are told that ‘The House of Wings’ is fast selling, with options like chicken glazed wings and buffalo wings. The prices are charged based on six and 12 pieces. 

They also have a whole range of syrups made in-house for cocktail drinks like martinis, and a comprehensive list of wines. They plan to open more outlets in Bengaluru, Kochi and Coimbatore. “We recently had a performance by Salsa Madras and it had great response. Eventually we’ll bring live band performances and stand-up comedy shows too,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Learn to use your words

Prolific , progressive, scholarly

Dancing beyond boundaries

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls