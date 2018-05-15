An innovative lab for cocktails and mocktails   

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : True to its name, as you step into this newly launched restobar, your gaze naturally falls on the wall painted with all the emotions associated with glee — happiness, joy, pleasure and delight. Glee is the latest restobar to join many others cropping up across town. The 3,500 sq ft restobar is owned by Santha Kumar and Hari Arumugam, both with an extensive experience in the hospitality business. “Glee is not based on a particular theme or concept. From youngsters to families, we wanted this place to be a nice hangout spot for all,” says Santha Kumar.

Situated on Greams Road, the eatery is tucked away a few metres down the Murugesan complex street. The space is dimly lit with varieties of tungsten filament lamps and bulbs. Streaked with shades of pink on the wall, the interior decor strikes a balance between brown and red palette. The space has 118 seats with compact wooden furniture.

“We’ve curated a menu that will have more to offer on the food and accompaniments side when compared to the drinks. We’ve also kept the prices minimal for an adequate quantity,” shares Santha Kumar. As we flip through the menu, we find a balanced mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. While western and continental cuisines dominate the menu, there are a few choices from the local cuisine like the pichipota kozhi varuval. We are told that ‘The House of Wings’ is fast selling, with options like chicken glazed wings and buffalo wings. The prices are charged based on six and 12 pieces.

They also have a whole range of syrups made in-house for cocktail drinks like martinis, and a comprehensive list of wines. They plan to open more outlets in Bengaluru, Kochi and Coimbatore. “We recently had a performance by Salsa Madras and it had great response. Eventually we’ll bring live band performances and stand-up comedy shows too,” he says.