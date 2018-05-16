Home Cities Chennai

60 per cent work visas issued to Indians: British envoy

Over 60 per cent of work visas were issued to Indians in 2017 and there was also an increase in the number of students who visited the UK for studies, said British Deputy High Commissioner.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 60 per cent of work visas were issued to Indians in 2017 and there was also an increase in the number of students who visited the United Kingdom for studies, said Bharat Joshi, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai. Joshi, who would be leaving office in September upon completing his tenure, told reporters on Tuesday that around 27 per cent student visas and six per cent business visas were issued for Indians in 2017.

He said a total of 5.50 lakh visas were processed last year, showing an increase of 11 per cent compared to the previous year. Speaking about investments in India, Joshi said the UK was pushing for more investments. “There was 15 per cent trade growth from both sides — India and the UK. The UK trade is worth 18 billion pounds,” he added. Joshi said a lot more investments would be coming in digital health care. “We are also working with private hospitals in Chennai. We bring in UK technologies and also share Indian knowledge. The UK collaborated with India in delivering health care technologies.”

The High Commission was also supporting the proposal to set up a Financial Services Centre of Excellence in Chennai by software technological parks of India along with the Tamil Nadu government, the British Deputy High Commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
work visas British envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Who owns that song? A copyright  take on Subramania Bharathi’s life

Call for SIT probe into Annamalai University issues

Chennai: Rope mark on deceased man’s neck lead to suspicion

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls