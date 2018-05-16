60 per cent work visas issued to Indians: British envoy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 60 per cent of work visas were issued to Indians in 2017 and there was also an increase in the number of students who visited the United Kingdom for studies, said Bharat Joshi, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai. Joshi, who would be leaving office in September upon completing his tenure, told reporters on Tuesday that around 27 per cent student visas and six per cent business visas were issued for Indians in 2017.

He said a total of 5.50 lakh visas were processed last year, showing an increase of 11 per cent compared to the previous year. Speaking about investments in India, Joshi said the UK was pushing for more investments. “There was 15 per cent trade growth from both sides — India and the UK. The UK trade is worth 18 billion pounds,” he added. Joshi said a lot more investments would be coming in digital health care. “We are also working with private hospitals in Chennai. We bring in UK technologies and also share Indian knowledge. The UK collaborated with India in delivering health care technologies.”

The High Commission was also supporting the proposal to set up a Financial Services Centre of Excellence in Chennai by software technological parks of India along with the Tamil Nadu government, the British Deputy High Commissioner said.