Chennai: Rope mark on deceased man’s neck lead to suspicion

A 25-year-old man was found dead at home in Anna Nagar on Monday night. He was drunk before he went to bed, but a rope mark was found on his neck, police said.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was found dead at home in Anna Nagar on Monday night. He was drunk before he went to bed, but a rope mark was found on his neck, police said, adding that they suspected the role of his wife with whom he was not on good terms.C Gopi (25), who worked in a private travels firm in Kilpauk Gardens and was married almost three years ago, was living with two-year-old son, eight-month-old girl child, his wife Sumithra (22) and his mother Jeyalakshmi.

“On Monday he went for booze with his friend and returned home by 7.30 pm, when no one was at home. At around 8.45 pm, Sumithra, her kids and his mother returned home from shopping, when they found Gopi in a vegetative state. Since Gopi did not respond, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. But doctors found a rope mark in his neck,” said an investigation officer.
The TP Chatram police have registered a case of suspicious death. 

