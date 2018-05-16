Doctors are just a click away  

Pragna Sree By

CHENNAI:In an attempt to bridge the digital gap between consumers and healthcare, a Hyderabad-based startup made healthcare come alive on an online platform with their web app

“Everyone today is looking for quick and effective digital services. The central government too had bought in initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India,’ but what about health care? Our application, Zoylo, makes a whole spectrum of health care services come alive on a single digital platform”, says Vinod Kumar Reddy, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoylo, a Hyderabad based startup that digital consumer healthcare. Vinod, a pharmacy graduate from Gulbarga University and an MBA from IIM Kozhikode, had started up Zoylo a couple of years ago with a vision to provide single platform of all health care requirements. “Other health care digital platforms are single service oriented and provide health care in bits and pieces, while Zoylo offers a lot more,” Vinod says.

Zoylo currently provides consultation for health services in dental, dermatology, general physician, paediatrics, psychiatry and cardiology broadly. It has partnered with 50,000 doctors, 4000 diagnostic services and 3000+ hospitals & wellness centres across 600 cities in 29 states of India and abroad. “With over 80% of the doctors and 40% of the dispensaries accumulated in our urban areas, healthcare is still a largely neglected reality to a major population of the country. Zoylo was conceived with an idea to enhance the quality of our every countryman’s life by providing them with his basic right to healthcare, irrespective of his location”, said the founder. The app helps a user to find a nearby doctors and diagnostics and book an instant appointment. It also creates a personalized online health profile of the user. Started with doctors, diagnostics and medical tourism services, Zoylo is coming up with more map-based healthcare services including Electronic Health Records, e-Pharmacy, Online Consultations, Hospitals and Home Healthcare among others.

Talking about initial investment and expansion plans, Vinod says, “Zoylo had started with modest efforts and investments of family, friends and well-wishers. Since the last two years, the app had five lakh downloads from Google play and App Store. 15% profits of every registered service provider go to Zoylo. The company has become a team of 95 employees in 600 cities. We plan to expand our services to 1,500 cities soon”. ZOYLO is the recipient of “The Best Healthcare app for the Year 2016” at the India Health and Wellness Summit, for topping the charts of being the most improvised and quick map-based website and application in India. It has also made it among “The 20 Most Promising mHealth Tech Solution Providers” as reported in the CIO Review magazine.

