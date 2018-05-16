Home Cities Chennai

Who owns that song? A copyright  take on Subramania Bharathi’s life

The frenetic  poetic imagination, revolutionary ideas and dramatic incidents of Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharathi have taken a twist.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Historian A R Venkatachalapathy and Gopal Krishna Gandhi during a discussion on a book on Subramanya Bharathi, in the city on Tuesday | Sunish P Surendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The frenetic poetic imagination, revolutionary ideas and dramatic incidents of Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharathi have taken a twist. Historian AR Venkatachalapathy has picked the life of the poet and re-written it in the context of the competitive publishing world.Bharathi sits perched on a carved wooden chair with his high collared black coat, dhoti, turban and staff on the turqouise cover of “Who owns that song?”.

Bharathi’s work was the first to be nationalised anywhere in the world, said Venkatachalapathy in a conversation with Gopalkrishna Gandhi at the launch of his book on Tuesday. Even Rabindanath Tagore and Gandhi did not get this honour, but Bharathi’s work was nationalised in 1949.“Growing up, I saw Bharathiyar’s writing being sold like matchbox and kerosene everywhere. And the books were always affordable. Even today, a 500-page book of his works could be bought for less than `100,” he said. 

In 1921, when Bharathi died in poverty, his unlettered young widow Chellama sold his works to his half-brother. Bharathi is among the legion of artists who remained unrecognised during his lifetime, only to become enormously famous after death, Venkatachalapathy writes in the introduction of his book. In the wake of freedom struggle and rapid growth in the music industry, Bharathi’s work re-evolved into a symbol of revolutionary writing.

A V Meiyappan of AVM Studios bought the broadcast rights from Bharathi’s brother. In the following years, another producer used Bharathi’s work in his film. Meiyappan contested this soon enough, stirring a wide-spread debate on copyright in Tamil Nadu and bringing about a public agitation demanding the nationalisation of Bharathi’s work.

“How could the iconic poet’s work that kindled so many souls be a private property? Who owns his song? The agitation soon led to the State government’s nationalisation of Bharathi’s work,” said Venkatachalapathy.  However, reading essays written by Bharathi, Venkatachalapathy pointed that the poet had even contemplated the idea of writing being a business. He lived in poverty and left behind a family in similar conditions. They never owned his song and private entities who later ‘owned’ his work had to soon part with it. After all these struggles, Bharathi’s songs are owned by us all, concluded Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subramania Bharathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Call for SIT probe into Annamalai University issues

Chennai: Rope mark on deceased man’s neck lead to suspicion

DNA tests held for five-month-old, 'parents' in Chennai hospital

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls