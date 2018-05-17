Music in her genes

Sayantika Bhowal By

CHENNAI:“I was just three years old when I had my first jam session with my father’s band on a stage,” says Shilvi Sharon, a freelance musician. She started doing stage shows when she was in class nine. But the decision to pursue singing as a career took fruition only after her graduation. The singer is now popular for her hit YouTube cover songs.

For Shilvi Sharon, music is in the family. Her father was a drummer and had a band of his own. As a kid, he used to take her to his shows and let her unwind with music. “Like every kid, I grew up watching my father and wanted to be like him. He was my rockstar daddy,” she says. Sharon’s mother motivated her to choose music as her profession despite its challenges. “My mother has been the anchor of my career. Most moms would push their kids to have a definite career that fetches them a fat pay cheque. But she always pushed me to choose my passion even if the road to success is blurred in this industry,” says Shilvi.

Trained in western classical music, Shilvi Sharon shifted to retro pop because there is no scope to perform Opera, the key part in any western classical music. “In our country, most people don't even know about Opera. We need to educate ourselves about different kinds of music,” she says.

Shilvi garnered huge popularity with her YouTube channel, where you can listen to her rendition various cover songs. Apart from YouTube videos, Sharon has also performed in many public shows. “I have performed with a two-piece or a three-piece band. We usually sing soft songs and enjoy the music with others,” says Shilvi, who thrives on the adrenaline rush of live shows. "You have to interact with the crowd and make them groove to the beats."

Performing live pales in comparison to making YouTube videos, she says. But there are many benefits to it. “YouTube videos help music professionals to reach the target audience faster. The cover of any popular song will get you more viewers and hits," she shares.

Talking about the music band scene in the country, Sharon feels that Indian bands need a little push to make it to the billboards. “We have a lot of popular and talented bands in India that cannot produce quality music as they lack financial support. They can only survive and make quality music if we have good producers,” she says.

Excited about her performance in the city today, Shilvi says, "My band and I will perform pop songs at the event. Though we have performed individually several times, this is our first time as a band. I hope the audience will enjoy as much as I will."

Popular covers

‘Gravity’ by Sarah Bareilles

‘Dream On’ by Aerosmith

‘Alone’ by Hollyn

‘Closer’ by Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

‘On My Mind’ by Ellie Goulding

Quickies

Favourite Musician: Nai Palm from Haitus Kaiyote, AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraja

Hooked to: ‘Done For Me’ by Charlie Puth

Most nostalgic cover: 'I Will Also Love You' by Whitney Houston