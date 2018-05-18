Home Cities Chennai

Day after attack on 42-year-old woman, seven held in Chennai

A day after a seven-member gang allegedly attacked a 42-year-old woman at her house in Adambakkam on Tuesday night owing to previous enmity, police arrested the men.

Published: 18th May 2018

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a seven-member gang allegedly attacked a 42-year-old woman at her house in Adambakkam on Tuesday night owing to previous enmity, police arrested the men. The arrested are Robin, Manivannan, Irthi, Vijay alias Shivaji, Karthi, Guna alias Gunasekaran, Ajay and Kumar. Police said seven men had attacked Kavitha, while Ajay supplied weapons for them. 

“On Tuesday,  Kavitha was at her house, when the gang gained entry through back door and attacked her with sickles. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her rescue and took her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment,” said a police source. Investigations revealed that Kavitha’s husband K Ezhumalai, an AIADMK functionary, was hacked to death in Velachery in October 2014 due to some business rivalry. 

“Five months later, Kavitha hired six men to eliminate one TV Senthil, a rowdy, who had killed her husband. Kavitha was arrested and released on bail later,” said the investigation officer. On Tuesday, Senthil’s foster son Robin along with his associates tried to murder Kavitha. The Adambakkam police arrested the men who have been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court. 

