DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan joins issue with TNCC chief on Kushboo

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that Kushboo, who is presently in Congress, was treated with dignity when she was in the DMK. 

Published: 18th May 2018 02:58 AM

Actress and AICC National Spokesperson Kushboo . File | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that Kushboo, who is presently in Congress, was treated with dignity when she was in the DMK. Elangovan issued the clarification after the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee S Thirunavukkarasar had said, “Kushboo was chased out of DMK by throwing eggs and slippers.” Thirunavukkarasar’s comment on his party colleague went viral in the social media, which has apparently forced the DMK to clarify that no such incident took place against the actor-turned-politician Kushboo during her stint in the party. 

Thirunavukkarasar’s rift with Kushboo has peaked in recent days after Kushboo claimed that he would soon be replaced by the party high command. But the issue seemed to have snowballed into an issue between the two allies - Congress and DMK.

